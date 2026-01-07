Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Prosperity Bancshares Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $79.29, along with a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. Highlighting a 0.89% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $80.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Prosperity Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $82.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $85.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Raises Buy $83.00 $79.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Raises Outperform $77.00 $75.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $77.00 $84.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $81.00 $77.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $72.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prosperity Bancshares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Prosperity Bancshares's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Prosperity Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Inc provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It provides a wide array of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The group provides Personal, Business, Mortgage, and Banking Services.

Prosperity Bancshares's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Prosperity Bancshares displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prosperity Bancshares's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 45.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prosperity Bancshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prosperity Bancshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Prosperity Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

