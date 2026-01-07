Demystifying D-Wave Quantum: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for D-Wave Quantum, presenting an average target of $40.67, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 56.42% increase from the previous average price target of $26.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive D-Wave Quantum is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McPeake Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Antoine Legault Wedbush Announces Outperform $35.00 - Kevin Garrigan Jefferies Announces Buy $45.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Announces Outperform $46.00 - Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $44.00 - David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $35.00 $20.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $41.00 $20.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $40.00 $20.00 John McPeake Rosenblatt Raises Buy $40.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to D-Wave Quantum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of D-Wave Quantum compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of D-Wave Quantum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of D-Wave Quantum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of D-Wave Quantum's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Financial Insights: D-Wave Quantum

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, D-Wave Quantum showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 99.95% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: D-Wave Quantum's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3743.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: D-Wave Quantum's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

