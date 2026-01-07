The Analyst Verdict: Marvell Tech In The Eyes Of 29 Experts

Across the recent three months, 29 analysts have shared their insights on Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 9 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 11 8 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $116.21, a high estimate of $156.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 23.08% from the previous average price target of $94.42.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Marvell Tech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Announces Buy $135.00 - Atif Malik Citigroup Announces Buy $114.00 - Thomas O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $80.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $120.00 $80.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $100.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $135.00 $105.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $135.00 $85.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $156.00 $122.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $150.00 $115.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $114.00 $95.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $100.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $120.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $130.00 $90.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $125.00 $90.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $90.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $130.00 $95.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $86.00 $76.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $100.00 $80.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Frank Lee HSBC Announces Hold $85.00 - James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $80.00 $72.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $80.00 $80.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marvell Tech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marvell Tech compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marvell Tech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Marvell Tech's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Marvell Tech's Background

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Marvell Tech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Marvell Tech's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.83% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 91.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Tech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Tech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 9.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Marvell Tech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

