Demystifying Portillos: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.9, along with a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $5.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 25.32% lower than the prior average price target of $7.90.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Portillos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $6.00 $8.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $5.50 $6.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.50 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $8.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Portillos. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Portillos compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Portillos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Portillos's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Portillos Better

Portillos Inc serves the Chicago street food industry through high-energy and multichannel restaurants designed to ignite the senses and create memorable dining experiences. It owns and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States, along with two food production commissaries in Illinois. Its menu includes hot dogs, beef and sausage sandwiches, sandwiches and ribs, salads, burgers, chicken, Barnelli's pasta, sides and soup, and desserts and shakes.

A Deep Dive into Portillos's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Portillos displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Portillos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Portillos's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Portillos's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Portillos's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.43.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

