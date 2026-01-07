Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $104.8, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.35% lower than the prior average price target of $113.11.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Underweight $90.00 $115.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $123.00 $123.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $105.00 $115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $95.00 $85.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Outperform $115.00 $130.00 Robert Drbul BTIG Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $85.00 $100.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $120.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $90.00 $110.00 Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $120.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs analyst ratings.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs

BJ's Wholesale serves as one of the few warehouse club chains in the United States. Its 250 warehouses are primarily located along the East Coast, most prominently in the New England area. Similar to its warehouse club peers, BJ's charges annual membership fees and keeps costs down by operating a "no-frills" store environment. The company limits the use of distribution centers where possible and stores inventory on pallets directly on the sales floor, often in bulk quantities. The company also offers a limited assortment of 7,000 stock-keeping units at its warehouses to achieve greater procurement scale on select items. About 80% of BJ's net sales come from grocery items and general merchandise, with the remaining 20% stemming from gasoline and other ancillary services.

A Deep Dive into BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.