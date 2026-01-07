A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Deckers Outdoor Through 15 Analysts

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 6 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 5 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $109.67, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. This current average represents a 10.69% decrease from the previous average price target of $122.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Deckers Outdoor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $85.00 $100.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Maintains Neutral $125.00 $125.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $113.00 $141.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $81.00 $92.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $105.00 $145.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $124.00 $125.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $120.00 $150.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $100.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $125.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $105.00 $120.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $113.00 $128.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Hold $107.00 $114.00 JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $110.00 $115.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Deckers Outdoor's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Deckers Outdoor's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Deckers Outdoor

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2025, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 51% and 45% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and has nearly 200 company-operated stores. It generated 64% of its fiscal 2025 sales in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Deckers Outdoor's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Deckers Outdoor's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.11% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Deckers Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

