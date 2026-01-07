Breaking Down M&T Bank: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $227.86, a high estimate of $245.00, and a low estimate of $217.00. This current average has increased by 2.64% from the previous average price target of $222.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of M&T Bank among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $225.00 $210.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $236.00 $220.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $230.00 $220.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Maintains Hold $217.00 $217.00 Steven Alexoloulos TD Cowen Raises Buy $245.00 $235.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $217.00 $227.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of M&T Bank's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into M&T Bank's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About M&T Bank

M&T Bank is a US regional bank with roughly $210 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025. Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, the bank's footprint is mostly concentrated in New England and the US Mid-Atlantic. M&T Bank boasts a community banking approach, and boasts over 900 branches in 13 states and Washington, D.C. Apart from retail and commercial banking, M&T Bank also has wealth management operations through Wilmington Trust and a partnership with LPL Financial, and a corporate trust businesses.

M&T Bank: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: M&T Bank's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 30.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, M&T Bank faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

