Where Wolverine World Wide Stands With Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $25.56, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 19.29%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Wolverine World Wide's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $22.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $28.00 $39.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $23.00 $35.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $24.00 $32.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $18.00 $29.00 Mitch Kummetz Seaport Global Lowers Buy $24.00 $34.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $29.00 $29.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $29.00 $29.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Wolverine World Wide. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wolverine World Wide compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Wolverine World Wide's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Wolverine World Wide: A Closer Look

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Wolverine World Wide

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Wolverine World Wide showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.84% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wolverine World Wide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolverine World Wide's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wolverine World Wide's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Wolverine World Wide's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

