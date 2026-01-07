The Analyst Verdict: Graphic Packaging Holding In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.11, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Highlighting a 13.98% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Graphic Packaging Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ghansham Panjabi Baird Maintains Neutral $18.00 $18.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $20.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $12.00 $18.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $15.00 $17.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $18.00 $24.00 Anojja Shah UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $20.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Graphic Packaging Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Graphic Packaging Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Graphic Packaging Holding

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's reportable segments are; Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The majority of the revenue is generated from its Americas Paperboard Packaging segment which includes paperboard packaging sold predominantly to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and cups, lids and food containers sold to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants (QSR) serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Graphic Packaging Holding: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Graphic Packaging Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.17% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Graphic Packaging Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Graphic Packaging Holding's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.8. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

