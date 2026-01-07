Breaking Down Union Pacific: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $264.0, along with a high estimate of $285.00 and a low estimate of $245.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.66%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Union Pacific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $255.00 $270.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $285.00 $270.00 Amit Mehrotra Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $245.00 $272.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Lowers Buy $257.00 $258.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $265.00 $263.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $267.00 $265.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $275.00 $277.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $263.00 $251.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Union Pacific. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Union Pacific. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Union Pacific compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Union Pacific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Union Pacific's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Union Pacific's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Union Pacific analyst ratings.

Discovering Union Pacific: A Closer Look

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two-thirds of the US, Union Pacific generated $24 billion of revenue in 2024 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. Union Pacific owns about one-fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Union Pacific's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Union Pacific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.51% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Union Pacific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Union Pacific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Union Pacific's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Union Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.9.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.