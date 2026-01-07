Beyond The Numbers: 20 Analysts Discuss Albemarle Stock

Analysts' ratings for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 20 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 7 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Albemarle, revealing an average target of $123.9, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 26.29% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $98.11.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Albemarle by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $210.00 $113.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $167.00 $152.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $100.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $150.00 $100.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $132.00 $110.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $185.00 $107.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $125.00 $110.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Neutral $113.00 $81.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $136.00 $125.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $107.00 $85.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $110.00 $92.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $90.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $100.00 $88.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $117.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $85.00 $70.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Raises Hold $91.00 $87.00 Mazahir Mammadli Rothschild & Co Announces Buy $135.00 - Peter Osterland Truist Securities Raises Hold $87.00 $72.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $70.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Raises Neutral $100.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Albemarle's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Albemarle's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Albemarle analyst ratings.

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants.

Understanding the Numbers: Albemarle's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Albemarle's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Albemarle adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.