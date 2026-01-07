A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On First Solar Through 14 Analysts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Solar, revealing an average target of $272.6, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.04% increase from the previous average price target of $229.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of First Solar among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $260.00 $269.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $285.00 $270.00 Gordon L. Johnson GLJ Research Raises Buy $314.43 $214.06 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $330.00 $275.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $303.00 $278.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Underweight $150.00 $100.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Buy $270.00 $225.00 Sean Milligan Needham Announces Buy $286.00 - Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $253.00 $215.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $278.00 $262.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Raises Buy $254.00 $209.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Buy $300.00 $198.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $273.00 $222.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Solar's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of First Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Solar analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Key Indicators: First Solar's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, First Solar showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 79.67% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.