Where Crocs Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $94.8, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. Marking an increase of 1.94%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $93.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Crocs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Komp Baird Maintains Neutral $100.00 $100.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $86.00 $81.00 Peter McGoldrick Stifel Raises Hold $90.00 $85.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $98.00 $99.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crocs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crocs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Crocs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Understanding the Numbers: Crocs's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Crocs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.2%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, Crocs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

