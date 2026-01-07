10 Analysts Assess Applied Digital: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $39.6, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 29.58% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $30.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Applied Digital by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Meeks Freedom Capital Markets Announces Buy $36.00 - Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Rob Brown Lake Street Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $39.00 $37.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $40.00 $30.00 Rob Brown Lake Street Raises Buy $37.00 $18.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $40.00 $20.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $37.00 $23.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $41.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Applied Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Applied Digital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Applied Digital's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Applied Digital's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Applied Digital's Background

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments: Data Center Hosting Business and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business, which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Breaking Down Applied Digital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Applied Digital showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 84.27% as of 31 August, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Digital's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -28.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Digital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Digital's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Applied Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

