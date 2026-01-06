Expert Outlook: Fortrea Holdings Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fortrea Holdings, revealing an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 50.05% increase from the previous average price target of $10.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fortrea Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $25.00 $14.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $10.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $21.00 $12.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $10.00 $8.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Neutral $9.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fortrea Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Fortrea Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Fortrea Holdings

Fortrea is a global, late-stage contract research organization that provides comprehensive phase 1 through phase 4 clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company works with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to run their clinical trials as a functional-service provider, full-service provider, and offers hybrid trials. In 2023, Fortrea was formed as an independent, publicly traded company after Labcorp spun off its clinical development business, which it acquired via its purchase of Covance in 2015 for $6.1 billion. Fortrea has 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Fortrea Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Fortrea Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Fortrea Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortrea Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortrea Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fortrea Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.04. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

