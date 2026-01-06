What Analysts Are Saying About Boise Cascade Stock

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $92.8, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average has decreased by 3.13% from the previous average price target of $95.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Boise Cascade. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $92.00 $88.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $82.00 $96.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boise Cascade. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Boise Cascade compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boise Cascade's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Boise Cascade's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Boise Cascade: A Closer Look

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two reportable segments, namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial-grade plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of various building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber; general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation; and EWP, among others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

A Deep Dive into Boise Cascade's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Boise Cascade faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.68% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boise Cascade's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boise Cascade's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boise Cascade's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Boise Cascade's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

