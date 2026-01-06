Breaking Down CoreWeave: 21 Analysts Share Their Views

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 2 7 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CoreWeave and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $121.48, accompanied by a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Experiencing a 14.45% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $142.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of CoreWeave among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Truist Securities Announces Hold $84.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $120.00 $155.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $68.00 $36.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $135.00 $192.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Announces Buy $110.00 - Paul Meeks Freedom Capital Markets Announces Buy $100.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $105.00 $120.00 Michael Donovan Compass Point Announces Buy $150.00 - Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Buy $120.00 $165.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $140.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $170.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $155.00 $180.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Underperform $36.00 $36.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Neutral $115.00 $140.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Announces Neutral $110.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $120.00 $150.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $99.00 $91.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $160.00 $175.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $140.00 $168.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $174.00 $174.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CoreWeave. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CoreWeave. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CoreWeave compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CoreWeave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CoreWeave's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CoreWeave's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CoreWeave analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Key Indicators: CoreWeave's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: CoreWeave displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 133.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.07%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoreWeave's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoreWeave's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CoreWeave's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.