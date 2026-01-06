What Analysts Are Saying About Dave & Buster's Enter Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A decline of 14.3% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Dave & Buster's Enter among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Hold $23.00 $22.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $35.00 Lynne Collier Freedom Capital Markets Announces Hold $16.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dave & Buster's Enter. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dave & Buster's Enter. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dave & Buster's Enter compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dave & Buster's Enter compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dave & Buster's Enter's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dave & Buster's Enter's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dave & Buster's Enter's Background

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

Dave & Buster's Enter: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dave & Buster's Enter's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 October, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.06% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dave & Buster's Enter's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -9.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave & Buster's Enter's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -28.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave & Buster's Enter's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dave & Buster's Enter's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 24.43, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.