Analyst Expectations For Builders FirstSource's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Builders FirstSource and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $128.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $166.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Highlighting a 7.5% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $138.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Builders FirstSource. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $143.00 $166.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $115.00 $124.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Hold $110.00 $138.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $123.00 $124.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $115.00 - Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $115.00 $125.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Buy $166.00 $158.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $124.00 $135.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Raises Buy $142.00 $138.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Builders FirstSource's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Builders FirstSource's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Financial Milestones: Builders FirstSource's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Builders FirstSource faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.88% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

