Where Allegiant Travel Stands With Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $84.88, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average reflects an increase of 19.79% from the previous average price target of $70.86.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Allegiant Travel among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Neutral $90.00 $87.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $95.00 $55.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $98.00 $78.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Neutral $87.00 $66.00 John Godyn Citigroup Announces Neutral $88.00 - Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $66.00 $65.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Allegiant Travel's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Allegiant Travel: A Closer Look

Allegiant Travel Co is a leisure travel company focused on providing travel and leisure services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It operates a low-cost, low utilization passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in under-served cities, allowing it to sell air transportation both on a stand-alone basis and bundled with the sale of air-related and third-party services and products. In addition, it provides air transportation under fixed-fee flight arrangements. In connection with its leisure travel focus, the company has opened Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, equipped with several guestrooms and food and beverage outlets. The company's operating segments are the Airline, which generates maximum revenue, and Sunseeker Resort.

Allegiant Travel's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Allegiant Travel's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.05%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegiant Travel's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegiant Travel's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Allegiant Travel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.