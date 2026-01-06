Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Moelis Stock

Analysts' ratings for Moelis (NYSE:MC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $79.71, with a high estimate of $89.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. A decline of 4.25% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Moelis among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $89.00 $86.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $80.00 $78.00 Michael Brown UBS Announces Neutral $70.00 - Jim Mitchell Seaport Global Announces Buy $81.00 - Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $78.00 $80.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $80.00 $89.00 Nathan Stein Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $80.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Moelis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moelis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Moelis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Moelis's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Moelis: A Closer Look

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It also advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. it generates revenue from advisory transactions. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Europe and the rest of the World.

Breaking Down Moelis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Moelis's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moelis's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moelis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moelis's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

