What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Avery Dennison

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $206.33, a high estimate of $234.00, and a low estimate of $188.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.46% from the previous average price target of $192.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Avery Dennison. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $188.00 $180.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $234.00 $213.00 Alexandra Yates Argus Research Announces Buy $200.00 - Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $218.00 $181.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $195.00 $182.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $203.00 $204.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Avery Dennison's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Avery Dennison's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Avery Dennison: A Closer Look

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Avery Dennison's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Avery Dennison showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.47% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Avery Dennison's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avery Dennison's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, Avery Dennison faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

