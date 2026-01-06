Analyst Expectations For Evercore's Future

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Evercore (NYSE:EVR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $370.12, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $340.00. Marking an increase of 0.21%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $369.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Evercore's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $376.00 $373.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $396.00 $345.00 Michael Brown UBS Announces Neutral $340.00 - Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $373.00 $373.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $373.00 $397.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $345.00 $358.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $358.00 $370.00 Nathan Stein Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $400.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Evercore. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evercore compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evercore's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Evercore's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Evercore's Background

Evercore is a leading independent investment banking advisory firm that generates most of its revenue through merger and acquisition and restructuring advisory services, with much smaller capital raising, equities trading, and investment management businesses. Founded in 1995, it has built a reputation for advising on some of the world's largest and most complex transactions. The firm operates globally with a strong presence in the US and Europe, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and government clients. Its business model emphasizes high-touch, conflict-free advice rather than balance sheet lending, allowing it to compete with larger bulge-bracket banks.

A Deep Dive into Evercore's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Evercore displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Evercore's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evercore's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Evercore's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.