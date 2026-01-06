Where Alignment Healthcare Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.14, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 20.8% increase from the previous average price target of $17.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alignment Healthcare by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $30.00 $20.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $13.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Scott Fidel Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $21.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alignment Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alignment Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alignment Healthcare's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Alignment Healthcare's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which customers receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis. The company combines a technology platform and clinical model for more effective health outcomes.

Alignment Healthcare: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alignment Healthcare displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 43.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alignment Healthcare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alignment Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.35%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alignment Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

