What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Houlihan Lokey

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $214.4, a high estimate of $228.00, and a low estimate of $193.00. A 5.13% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $226.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Houlihan Lokey. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $215.00 $216.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $228.00 $230.00 Michael Brown UBS Announces Neutral $193.00 - Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $226.00 $232.00 Nathan Stein Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $210.00 -

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Houlihan Lokey compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Houlihan Lokey's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Houlihan Lokey's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments world-wide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. The Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.

Key Indicators: Houlihan Lokey's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Houlihan Lokey's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.7% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Houlihan Lokey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Houlihan Lokey's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Houlihan Lokey's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

