Breaking Down Smurfit WestRock: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $49.56, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. A decline of 7.66% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Smurfit WestRock. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $49.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $49.00 $50.00 Alexandra Yates Argus Research Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 Gaurav Jain Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $63.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $55.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $52.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Smurfit WestRock. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Smurfit WestRock's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Smurfit WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging, such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock in summer 2024, Smurfit WestRock became the largest producer of containerboard in the world, with substantial operations in North America, South America, and Europe.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Smurfit WestRock displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smurfit WestRock's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Smurfit WestRock's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

