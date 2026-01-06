What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AerCap Holdings

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $150.5, a high estimate of $162.00, and a low estimate of $132.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.77% increase from the previous average price target of $132.29.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AerCap Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $162.00 $144.00 Arren Cyganovich Truist Securities Announces Buy $159.00 - Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $157.00 $134.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $120.00 Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $144.00 $132.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $132.00 $131.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AerCap Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AerCap Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AerCap Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About AerCap Holdings

AerCap Holdings NV is an aircraft leasing company. Its activities include leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines. It also provides aircraft asset management and corporate services to securitization vehicles, joint ventures, and other third parties.It has one business segment: leasing, financing, sales and management of commercial flight equipment (Commercial Flight Equipment Segment).Through its subsidiary, the group also provides engine leasing, certified aircraft engines, airframes, and engine parts. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States, and Other countries.

AerCap Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AerCap Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.5% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AerCap Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 52.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, AerCap Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

