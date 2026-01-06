What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SLB

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on SLB (NYSE:SLB) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SLB, revealing an average target of $48.64, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 6.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $45.51.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of SLB's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $54.00 $38.00 Sergey Pigarev Freedom Capital Markets Announces Hold $47.00 - Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $48.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $53.00 $47.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $57.00 $56.00 Guillaume Delaby Bernstein Raises Outperform $52.30 $47.60 Sebastian Erskine Rothschild & Co Announces Buy $48.00 - Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $47.00 $46.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $48.00 $46.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.00 $44.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $41.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLB. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SLB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SLB's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of SLB's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind SLB

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is largely fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies in which it operates. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today, it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three-fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

SLB's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, SLB faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.52% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: SLB's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLB's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SLB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

