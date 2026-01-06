Expert Outlook: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fidelis Insurance Hldgs, revealing an average target of $21.6, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a 2.37% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $21.10.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fidelis Insurance Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Robert Cox Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $17.00 $16.50 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $23.00 $24.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $20.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelis Insurance Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fidelis Insurance Hldgs

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a specialty insurer that leverages strategic partnerships to offer tailored insurance solutions. The company classifies its business into two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Insurance segment, which comprises a portfolio of property, marine, aviation and aerospace, political risk, violence and terror, energy, cyber, and other insurance risks. The Reinsurance segment consists of an actively managed property reinsurance book, providing reinsurance and a limited amount of retrocession coverage across the world on a proportional or excess-of-loss basis. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United Kingdom, followed by Bermuda and the Republic of Ireland.

Financial Insights: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.35. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

