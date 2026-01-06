Deep Dive Into Arch Capital Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $103.75, with a high estimate of $111.00 and a low estimate of $88.00. A 5.85% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $110.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arch Capital Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $102.00 $100.00 Yaron Kinar Mizuho Announces Neutral $95.00 - Harry Fong Roth Capital Lowers Buy $110.00 $125.00 Rowland Mayor RBC Capital Announces Outperform $108.00 - Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $106.00 $111.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $111.00 $110.00 Robert Cox Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $88.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arch Capital Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arch Capital Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arch Capital Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company that writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to clients across various industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Key Indicators: Arch Capital Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Arch Capital Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.95% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.