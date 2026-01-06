What Analysts Are Saying About American International Gr Stock

Analysts' ratings for American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $89.7, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.22% increase from the previous average price target of $89.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive American International Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $96.00 $91.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $95.00 $88.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Hold $90.00 $86.00 Yaron Kinar Mizuho Announces Neutral $84.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $88.00 $95.00 Rowland Mayor RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $85.00 - Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $84.00 $86.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $82.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $95.00 $93.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $97.00 $95.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American International Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into American International Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a minority stake.

American International Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining American International Gr's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American International Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.11%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American International Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American International Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

