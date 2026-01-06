Nike Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (20 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Nike (NYSE:NKE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 20 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 3 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $74.65, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Experiencing a 4.7% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $78.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nike. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $78.00 $85.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $62.00 $71.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $65.00 $70.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $70.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $70.00 $85.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $89.00 Peter McGoldrick Stifel Lowers Hold $65.00 $68.00 Simeon Siegel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $77.00 $77.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Aneesha Sherman Bernstein Lowers Outperform $85.00 $90.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $73.00 $84.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $68.00 $78.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $84.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $72.00 $75.00 Robert Drbul BTIG Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $75.00 $75.00 Simeon Siegel Guggenheim Announces Buy $77.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $74.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $60.00 Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $100.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Nike's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Nike's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nike analyst ratings.

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Footwear generates about two-thirds of its sales. Key performance footwear categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), NikeSkims (women's athleisure), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores (including about 5,500 in China), and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nike

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Nike showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.59% as of 30 November, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nike's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nike's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.