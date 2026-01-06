Where FTAI Aviation Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FTAI Aviation, presenting an average target of $230.88, a high estimate of $306.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. Observing a 9.57% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $210.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive FTAI Aviation is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $266.00 $220.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $185.00 $185.00 Josh Sullivan Jones Trading Announces Buy $306.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FTAI Aviation's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into FTAI Aviation's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into FTAI Aviation's Background

FTAI Aviation Ltd is an aerospace company. It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft, which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Financial Milestones: FTAI Aviation's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 43.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 54.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, FTAI Aviation faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

