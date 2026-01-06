Deep Dive Into Packaging Corp of America Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $242.29, a high estimate of $273.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.86% increase from the previous average price target of $237.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Packaging Corp of America is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $226.00 $229.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $273.00 $263.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $233.00 $222.00 Detlef Winckelmann JP Morgan Raises Overweight $245.00 $238.00 Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $230.00 $225.00 Anojja Shah UBS Lowers Neutral $225.00 $226.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $264.00 $262.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Packaging Corp of America. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Packaging Corp of America compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Packaging Corp of America's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Packaging Corp of America's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Packaging Corp of America

Packaging Corp. of America is the third-largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces over 5 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is roughly 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Packaging Corp of America

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Packaging Corp of America's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Packaging Corp of America's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Packaging Corp of America's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Packaging Corp of America's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Packaging Corp of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.92.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

