5 Analysts Have This To Say About SEI Investments

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SEI Investments, revealing an average target of $105.8, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.32% increase from the previous average price target of $103.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SEI Investments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $117.00 $115.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $102.00 $93.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $97.00 $93.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $118.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $93.00 $98.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SEI Investments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SEI Investments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SEI Investments compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SEI Investments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SEI Investments's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SEI Investments's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SEI Investments analyst ratings.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

A Deep Dive into SEI Investments's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SEI Investments showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.65% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SEI Investments's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Investments's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: SEI Investments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.