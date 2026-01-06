What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Everest Group

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Everest Group (NYSE:EG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $383.86, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $343.00. Experiencing a 6.45% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $410.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Everest Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $430.00 $400.00 Yaron Kinar Mizuho Announces Neutral $359.00 - Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Lowers Hold $365.00 $400.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $365.00 $425.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $400.00 $424.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $343.00 $383.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $425.00 $430.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Everest Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Everest Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Everest Group compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Everest Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Everest Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Everest Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Everest Group

Everest Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based reinsurance and insurance organization. It operates in the Reinsurance and Insurance business. It is a financial services institution focused on diversifying its portfolio and geographic presence. Through direct and indirect subsidiaries operating in the U.S. and internationally. The Insurance operation writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Bermuda, Canada, Europe, and South America. The Company conducts business through two reportable segments, Reinsurance and Insurance.

A Deep Dive into Everest Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Everest Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Everest Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Everest Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Everest Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

