Analyst Expectations For Vistra's Future

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Vistra (NYSE:VST), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vistra and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $234.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $245.00 and a low estimate of $217.00. Highlighting a 3.07% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $241.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Vistra among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $245.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $233.00 $249.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Overweight $217.00 - Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $243.00 $237.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $245.00 $236.00 Shahriar Pourreza Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $238.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vistra. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vistra. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vistra's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Vistra's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vistra analyst ratings.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The Lotus Partners asset purchase would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Vistra: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vistra's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Vistra's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vistra's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vistra's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.