Analyst Expectations For Advanced Drainage Systems's Future

Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Advanced Drainage Systems, revealing an average target of $178.4, a high estimate of $197.00, and a low estimate of $168.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.7% from the previous average price target of $167.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Advanced Drainage Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lovallo UBS Raises Buy $197.00 $183.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $181.00 $176.00 Jeffrey Reive RBC Capital Raises Outperform $168.00 $158.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $176.00 $160.00 Jefferey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $170.00 $159.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Drainage Systems compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Drainage Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc is the manufacturer of water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including residential, non-residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. It operates business in three distinct reportable segments: Pipe; International, and Infiltrator. It generates a greater proportion of revenue from its Pipe segment, which consists of Pipe product sales in the United States. The Infiltrator is a provider of plastic leachfield chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, for use in residential applications.

Advanced Drainage Systems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Drainage Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Drainage Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Drainage Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.51%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Drainage Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, Advanced Drainage Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

