Deep Dive Into Sealed Air Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sealed Air and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $45.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a 12.37% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.58.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Sealed Air among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $49.00 $45.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 Lars Kjellberg Stifel Raises Hold $45.00 $43.80 Stefan Diaz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $31.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $43.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $50.00 $39.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $35.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sealed Air. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sealed Air compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sealed Air's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sealed Air

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Protective includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

Key Indicators: Sealed Air's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sealed Air's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sealed Air's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sealed Air's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

