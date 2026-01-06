United Airlines Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $137.6, a high estimate of $156.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.61% from the previous average price target of $130.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of United Airlines Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $142.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $145.00 - Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Buy $142.00 $128.00 Michael Goldie BMO Capital Announces Outperform $125.00 - John Godyn Citigroup Announces Buy $132.00 - Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $156.00 $149.00 Tom Fitzgerald TD Cowen Raises Buy $138.00 $127.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $128.00 $131.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Airlines Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of United Airlines Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About United Airlines Holdings

Chicago-based United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

United Airlines Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: United Airlines Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.19.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

