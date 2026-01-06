Deep Dive Into Allstate Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Allstate (NYSE:ALL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $239.91, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $197.00. Observing a 2.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $234.70.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Allstate by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $254.00 $250.00 Yaron Kinar Mizuho Announces Outperform $254.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $215.00 $245.00 Harry Fong Roth Capital Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $250.00 $246.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $255.00 $250.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $216.00 $202.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $244.00 $235.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $260.00 $254.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $197.00 $200.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $254.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allstate. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allstate. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Allstate's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Allstate's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Allstate analyst ratings.

Discovering Allstate: A Closer Look

Allstate is one of the largest US property-casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Understanding the Numbers: Allstate's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Allstate displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Allstate's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.