The Analyst Verdict: Arvinas In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Arvinas, presenting an average target of $14.14, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a 11.25% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $12.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Arvinas. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $15.00 $10.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $15.00 $16.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Jeet Mukherjee BTIG Raises Buy $14.00 $10.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $6.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arvinas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Arvinas's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Arvinas's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Arvinas

Arvinas Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins.. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The group's product candidates are bavdegalutamide, ARV-471 and ARV-766.

Key Indicators: Arvinas's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Arvinas's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -59.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -83.77%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arvinas's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arvinas's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Arvinas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

