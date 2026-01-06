Demystifying Axis Capital Holdings: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $119.5, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average has decreased by 0.42% from the previous average price target of $120.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Axis Capital Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $115.00 $116.00 Yaron Kinar Mizuho Announces Outperform $133.00 - Rowland Mayor RBC Capital Announces Outperform $125.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $121.00 $119.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $119.00 $125.00 Robert Cox Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $104.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Axis Capital Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Axis Capital Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Axis Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Axis Capital Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Axis Capital Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Axis Capital Holdings

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions with operations in Bermuda, the United States ("U.S."), Europe, Singapore, and Canada. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks. The company's segment consists of AXIS Insurance and AXIS Reinsurance. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Insurance segment. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Axis Capital Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Axis Capital Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axis Capital Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Axis Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

