Where Palantir Technologies Stands With Analysts

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 8 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 8 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Palantir Technologies, revealing an average target of $196.92, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 21.74% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $161.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Palantir Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Truist Securities Announces Buy $223.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $215.00 $170.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $205.00 $155.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $188.00 $141.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $200.00 $170.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Underperform $50.00 $45.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $205.00 $165.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $198.00 $155.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $201.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $205.00 $165.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $215.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $190.00 $177.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $201.00 $182.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Palantir Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Palantir Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Palantir Technologies: A Closer Look

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Breaking Down Palantir Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 62.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 40.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Palantir Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

