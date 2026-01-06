Expert Outlook: Krystal Biotech Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Ratings for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $245.5, with a high estimate of $309.00 and a low estimate of $198.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 28.87% increase from the previous average price target of $190.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Krystal Biotech's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $309.00 $198.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $198.00 $166.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $220.00 $216.00 Alec Stranahan B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $182.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Krystal Biotech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Krystal Biotech's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Krystal Biotech analyst ratings.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Krystal Biotech

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Krystal Biotech's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.65% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Krystal Biotech's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 81.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krystal Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krystal Biotech's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Krystal Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.