Assessing Ryman Hospitality Props: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ryman Hospitality Props, revealing an average target of $108.4, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.14%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ryman Hospitality Props is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $110.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $121.00 $120.00 Cooper Clark Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $109.00 $114.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $110.00 $120.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $92.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ryman Hospitality Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ryman Hospitality Props compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ryman Hospitality Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ryman Hospitality Props's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ryman Hospitality Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ryman Hospitality Props Better

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. Its core holdings are Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The company has three business segments: Hospitality, which includes Gaylord Hotels properties, the Inn at Opryland, and the AC Hotel, Entertainment which includes the entertainment and media assets comprising OEG, and Corporate and Other, which includes corporate expenses. It derives the vast majority of its revenue from its Hospitality segment.

Ryman Hospitality Props: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ryman Hospitality Props's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.73% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ryman Hospitality Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ryman Hospitality Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ryman Hospitality Props's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

