Expert Outlook: Camtek Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Camtek, revealing an average target of $127.8, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.14% from the previous average price target of $106.38.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Camtek. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $135.00 $125.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $123.00 - Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $110.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $85.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $130.00 $100.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $125.00 $98.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $95.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $98.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camtek. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Camtek compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Camtek's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Camtek's Background

Camtek Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of metrology and inspection equipment and software solutions for the semiconductor industry. Its systems inspect wafers for various semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Heterogenous Integration (HI), Compound Semiconductors, Memory, and foundries among others. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China followed by Asia Pacific, Korea, United States, and Europe. The company's products and services include Surface Inspection, Bump Inspection and Metrology, and others.

Camtek's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Camtek's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.21%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camtek's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camtek's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

