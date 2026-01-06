Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Hinge Health Stock

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $64.0, with a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.95% increase from the previous average price target of $63.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hinge Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $59.00 $59.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $60.00 $65.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $65.00 $61.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $71.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hinge Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hinge Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hinge Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Hinge Health's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Hinge Health: A Closer Look

Hinge Health Inc is a technology platform for individuals seeking to treat and prevent joint and muscle pain. Through a combination of AI-powered motion tracking technology, the Company's platform helps members address musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, enables improved member outcomes and supports cost reductions for its clients. The Company's clients are self-insured employers.

Financial Milestones: Hinge Health's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Hinge Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 53.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hinge Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hinge Health's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Hinge Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

