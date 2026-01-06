Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Kulicke & Soffa Indus

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kulicke & Soffa Indus, revealing an average target of $46.4, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has increased by 12.62% from the previous average price target of $41.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Kulicke & Soffa Indus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $57.00 $46.00 Thomas Diffely DA Davidson Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $39.00 $35.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $46.00 $40.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $35.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kulicke & Soffa Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kulicke & Soffa Indus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Kulicke & Soffa Indus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Kulicke & Soffa Indus's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kulicke & Soffa Indus

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling capital equipment and expendable tools that are used for assembling semiconductor devices. The company has four reportable segments, which include Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services. Its Ball Bonding Equipment segment which generates the majority of the revenue for the company includes results of the company from the design, development, manufacture and sale of ball bonding equipment and wafer level bonding equipment. The majority of its customers are located in the Asia-pacific region.

Kulicke & Soffa Indus: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kulicke & Soffa Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kulicke & Soffa Indus's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kulicke & Soffa Indus's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kulicke & Soffa Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.