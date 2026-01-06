Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Onto Innovation Stock

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Onto Innovation and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $170.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Observing a 18.98% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $142.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Onto Innovation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $200.00 $150.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $170.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $173.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $160.00 $115.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $180.00 $130.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Hold $120.00 $110.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $145.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Onto Innovation. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Onto Innovation compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Onto Innovation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Onto Innovation's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Onto Innovation Better

Onto Innovation Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of high-performance control metrology, defect inspection, lithography, and data analysis systems used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company and its subsidiaries currently operate in a single operating segment. The company mainly operates in the United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and Europe, with Taiwan and South Korea the sources of total revenue.

Onto Innovation: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Onto Innovation faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.49% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Onto Innovation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Onto Innovation's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Onto Innovation's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Onto Innovation's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

